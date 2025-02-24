More speakers added to the Car Dealer Live line-up as tickets selling out fast

More speakers have now been added to the Car Dealer Live line-up – including two car dealers and a manufacturer boss.

Our exclusive event, sponsored by Auto Trader, for the motor trade is just over two weeks away and takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum, in Gaydon.

Guests added to the line up include Eurig Druce, managing director of Stellantis UK.

Druce took over from Maria-Grazia Davino, who left Stellantis to head-up BYD Europe in October, and leads Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Abarth, and DS in the UK.

Last week he spoke to Car Dealer about his ideas for boosting EV demand in the UK, his plans to relaunch Vauxhall and what he thinks of agency sales. We’ll be pressing him on all these topics and more at our special event.

Tickets for trading car dealers and suppliers are available now from the event website. Car Dealer will also be holding a social get together the night before at the event hotel for those who book a room.

Also signed up to the event are two car dealers – Tessa Edwards, co-founder of independent car dealership Prime Vehicle Sales and Peter Smyth, director of franchised car dealer group Swansway.

Edwards runs the Sawtry-based used car dealership and sells around 20 used cars a month. She’ll be giving us her opinion on the used car business alongside award winners Farhad Tailor, boss of car supermarket group V12 Sports & Classics, and Malcolm Beattie, owner of MB Motors Ballymena.

Smyth runs the near-£1bn turnover franchised dealer group Swansway with his brothers. It represents Audi, BYD, Cupra, Honda, Land Rover, Peugeot, Seat and Volkswagen.

He will join Danny Minshall, Greenhous Group director, and Jason Cranswick, chief operating officer of Marubeni Auto Investments, to chat about the franchised dealer world.

Car Dealer Live is packed with exclusive sessions for the motor trade designed to give attendees thought-provoking and insightful research to take away and improve their businesses.

Guests can expect fascinating insights from headline partners Auto Trader, as well as sponsors Cox Automotive, Motorway, Jato, Experian and Google.

Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, John O’Hanlon the Waylands Automotive CEO, and Nicole Melillo Shaw, the managing director of Volvo Cars UK, will all take to the stage for separate headline interviews.

Tickets

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.