Outspoken Stellantis boss Maria Grazia Davino leaves company with immediate effect

Maria Grazia Davino has left Stellantis and been replaced by Eurig Druce with immediate effect.

The outspoken Italian has only been in the role for just over a year and will leave to pursue ‘other interests’, its car dealer network was told this morning.

It is rumoured she may be joining another car manufacturer and as such has been placed on gardening leave, which is the norm for senior car manufacturer personnel.

Davino had been tipped to take over from Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares when he retires in 2026.

Druce, who started as a graduate at Peugeot in 2001, will take over as group managing director immediately.

He was previously MD of Peugeot. A replacement for him at the French brand has yet to be found so he is due to retain his current role too while a successor is sought.

A source said Davino’s decision was ‘all her own’ and it will soon become apparent as to why it happened so suddenly.

Drive taking over is said to be a great way to continue with ‘consistency’ after Davino’s departure as he was ‘aligned with her strategy’.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, chief operating officer, enlarged Europe region, said: ‘I am delighted to be able to appoint Eurig Druce to this position.

‘His proven track record in the country will provide continuity of our strategy in this important market.

‘I sincerely thank Maria Grazia for her unwavering focus on performance and her ability to drive results swiftly.

‘She built strong relationships with retailers, employees, and stakeholders, while adeptly handling regulatory changes in a disrupted industry. Her leadership has made a lasting impact on our UK operations and paved the future.’

In July, Davino spoke to Car Dealer about the potential closure of UK production plants at Ellesmere Port and Luton if the government fails to provide adequate support and incentives for electric vehicle adoption.

She called for VAT cuts and fiscal incentives to boost EV demand and expressed her support for bringing back the 2030 petrol and diesel car ban. You can watch that interview above.