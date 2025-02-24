BMW puts brakes on EV production at Mini Oxford – blames slow electric car sales

BMW has put plans to build electric Minis at its Oxford plant on ice, blaming a European slowdown of EV sales.

The German carmaker announced in September 2023 that its Oxford plant would begin production of the Mini Electric and Aceman in 2026.

But, despite an investment worth £600m to ready the plant to build the models, it has paused plans indefinitely, blaming stuttering EV sales in Europe. The news was first revealed by Auto Express.

A statement seen by the publication read: ‘Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford.’

Plant Oxford currently builds petrol versions of the Mini Cooper hatchback and Convertible, while the electric Mini Cooper and Aceman hatchback are currently imported from China.

The decision to expand the factory at Cowley, Oxfordshire, would have seen those electric models also be built in the UK, side-stepping import tariffs.

The China-built Cooper Electric and Aceman models are currently slapped with a 20.7% tariff when they enter the EU.

It therefore means BMW believes it makes better financial sense to continue paying import tariffs than carry on electrifying its UK Mini plant.

In the statement, the manufacturer stressed the future of Plant Oxford is not in question.

‘Plant Oxford is at the heart of Mini production, manufacturing and exporting a range of models which are sought after in the UK and around the world,’ the statement added.

The decision to pause plans at Oxford casts doubt on BMW’s previously stated intention to build only zero emissions cars by 2030, and heaps pressure on the government’s consultation into the ZEV Mandate.