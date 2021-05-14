Martijn ten Brink to take over as president and chief executive of Mazda Motor Europe

Martijn ten Brink is to become Mazda Motor Europe’s new president and chief executive.

The manufacturer said today (May 14) that the current vice-president of sales and customer service would take over from Yasuhiro Aoyama on June 24.

Aoyama, who has led the European business since 2019, is to return to the manufacturer’s global HQ in Hiroshima, where he will be director, senior managing executive officer oversight of global marketing, sales and customer service.

Mazda representative director, president and chief executive Akira Marumoto said: ‘Mazda Europe is an incredibly important part of our global operation, where we are launching new products, such as our first EV the Mazda MX-30, and rolling out new technologies in a very competitive environment.

‘As we successfully emerge from the pandemic across Europe, we decided it was the right time to put into action management changes we had planned as part of our mid-term plan development.

‘Martijn has been with Mazda for over two decades in many roles, including country management, and he has all the skills required to drive our European operation forward.

‘We wish him every success in his role and would like to thank Yasuhiro Aoyama for his dedication to Europe for the past two years and look forward to welcoming him back to our global headquarters in Hiroshima.’

Dutch-born ten Brink, who is based in Germany, said: ‘I am incredibly proud to have been given the opportunity to lead this great business in Europe.

‘But what really excites me is where we are going to take Mazda during the next decade.

Efforts

‘For the past few years we have been launching products that are successfully going toe to toe with the more recognised premium brands, creating new Mazda customers from people who had never previously considered our brand.

‘With the products, services and new experiences I know we are launching in the next few years, I will be devoting all my efforts to accelerating our journey.’

Aoyama said: ‘It has been a real honour to lead a great team at Mazda Motor Europe for the past two years and I am very excited about returning to the headquarters in Hiroshima at this time in Mazda’s brand journey.

‘Despite a large part of my time in Europe being during the Covid pandemic, together, in Europe, we have punched above our weight to accomplish many fantastic things during this period.

‘I leave knowing our business here is in the best of hands.’

Wojciech Halarewicz, who is vice-president of communications and public affairs at Mazda Motor Europe (MME), will assume ten Brink’s current role, while Matthias Sileghem, MD of Mazda Motor Belux, will become vice-president of customer experience, communications and public affairs at MME.

Also joining the new European management team is Masaharu Kondo, currently general manager of the global sales and marketing division at the Mazda Motor Corporation in Japan, who will become vice-president of business and product strategy.

Meanwhile, Alex Janssens, who is the chief information officer and director of information services and parts supply and logistics at MME/MLE (Mazda Logistics Europe), will become vice-president of information technologies and parts supply and logistics as well as chief information officer at MME.