May 12: Swiss win Eurovision; Tories accuse Elphicke; Magna Carta arrests

Switzerland’s Nemo wins 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Switzerland’s Nemo has won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song The Code.

The non-binary singer, 24, in a pink skirt and fluffy jumper, balanced on a tipping metal disc as they sang their opera-dance blend The Code on Saturday evening.

The competition has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.

Elphicke ‘lobbied justice secretary to interfere in husband’s sex offence trial’

Tory defector Natalie Elphicke has been accused of lobbying the justice secretary in 2020 to interfere in her then-husband’s criminal sex offences trial.

Sir Robert Buckland has said the MP who has now crossed the floor to Labour approached him when he was lord chancellor and justice secretary before the hearing of Charlie Elphicke’s case.

She allegedly told Sir Robert that it was unfair the case was the first to be heard at Southwark Crown Court after the Covid lockdown and that it was being overseen by Lady Justice Whipple, The Sunday Times reported.

Labour rejects report saying its fair pay agreement could cost taxpayers £4.2bn

Labour has dismissed as ‘fiction’ a think tank report claiming its fair pay agreements in social care could cost taxpayers £4.2bn a year.

As part of its new deal for working people, the party plans to empower adult social care professionals and trade unions that represent them to negotiate a sector-wide agreement for pay, terms and conditions.

In a report that also prompted a backlash from unions, the centre-right Policy Exchange think tank said the total cost to the care industry of this wage rise in 2023-4 would have been at least £9.9 billion per year.

Two women in 80s charged after Magna Carta display case attacked

Two women in their 80s have been charged with criminal damage after the glass around the Magna Carta at the British Library was attacked.

Reverend Sue Parfitt, 82, from Bristol, and Judith Bruce, 85, from Swansea, were arrested on Friday morning and have been charged with criminal damage, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two protesters targeted the protective enclosure around the historic document with a hammer and chisel on Friday morning.

Foreign Office seeking information as Hamas claims British-Israeli hostage dead

The Foreign Office is urgently seeking more information after Hamas on Saturday claimed that a British-Israeli hostage had died in Gaza.

The Palestinian militant group released a video saying that Nadav Popplewell, who was taken hostage during its October 7 attack on Israel, died after being wounded in an Israeli airstrike a month ago.

It provided no evidence for the claim and the Israeli military has not commented.

Hottest day of the year expected before thunderstorms end week of fine weather

Sunday is likely to be the warmest day of the year so far, before thunderstorms and heavy rain put an end to a week of sunshine, the Met Office has said.

Whilst the hottest temperatures of the year so far were recorded on Saturday, Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the records were ‘not likely to last long’ as forecasters expect it to be even warmer on Sunday.

He added: ‘The difference tomorrow is that it is not likely to be as warm for Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland.’