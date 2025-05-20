May 20: Businesses welcome UK-EU deal; VW updates T-Roc trim; Lineker departs Beeb

UK-EU deal hailed as milestone but is ‘just the beginning’, says industry

The UK’s new deal with the EU marks a ‘turning point’ that will boost UK businesses and help ease cost pressures for hospitality firms, industry groups have said.

The new deal was widely welcomed across business sectors for helping cut red tape and reducing checks on food exports, while also freeing up the movement of young people to help with staffing and hiring.

But trade unions and businesses also said it was ‘just the beginning’, with further details to be ironed out.

Energy price cap set to fall by 7%, according to forecasts

Household energy bills are set to fall by around 7% in July, according to new forecasts.

The typical household energy bill is expected to fall by £129 to £1,720 per year when regulator Ofgem’s new price cap comes into force, experts at Cornwall Insight have predicted.

Ofgem, which sets the limit on what energy companies can charge customers, is set to confirm its latest price cap on Friday.

Volkswagen introduces new trim levels for T-Roc SUV

Volkswagen has introduced two new trim levels for the T-Roc SUV.

The T-Roc is the firm’s compact SUV and is a direct rival to the Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq.

The new Style Design and Black Edition Plus specifications replace the old Style, R-Line and Black Edition trim levels, with these two new versions adding more standard equipment than before.

FTSE 100 claws back losses after US credit rating downgrade

The FTSE 100 ended the day marginally higher on Monday, regaining its early losses which were sparked by worries over US national debt.

London’s blue-chip index ended the day up 14.75 points to finish at 8,699.31, a 0.17% rise.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax rose 0.58% and France’s Cac 40 fell 0.039%.

Monday on Car Dealer

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating BCA’s acquisition of rival auction firm Aston Barclay over concerns it could reduce competition. The deal is now on hold, with both firms ordered to operate independently during the inquiry.

Group 1 Automotive is closing its VW Telford dealership’s sales operation on May 31, 2025, despite reporting strong profits and issuing dividends. The site will remain a VW service centre, but job losses are expected, with staff consultations ongoing.

Xavier Chardon has been appointed CEO of Citroen, taking over from Thierry Koskas on June 2. Chardon returns to Citroen after 13 years at VW Group, where he led VW France. He’ll report to Stellantis COO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Bumper has launched its new PriceTrack tool to help dealers monitor real-time pricing trends. Developed by its AutoBI division, the tool compares vehicle prices, tracks advert views, and alerts dealers to competitor changes. Stoneacre successfully trialled the software.

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin ‘immediately’

US President Donald Trump has said Russia and Ukraine will ‘immediately’ begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an ‘excellent’ call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that lasted more than two hours.

Mr Trump also spoke to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in the hope of making progress toward a ceasefire.

‘The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,; Mr Trump said in a social media post.

Gary Lineker apologises for ‘genuine mistake’ as BBC confirms early exit

Presenter Gary Lineker has issued an unreserved apology for a social media video he shared which led to his early exit from the BBC – as Downing Street branded the post ‘completely unacceptable’.

After this weekend’s Match Of The Day, Lineker, 64, will leave his presenting role at the BBC and will no longer front the corporation’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or the FA Cup next season.

In a video on Instagram, in which the presenter referenced a deleted post he had previously shared about Zionism that featured a picture of a rat, he said: ‘I would like once again to say I’m sorry, unreservedly, for the hurt and upset caused, it was a genuine mistake and oversight, but I should have been more diligent, I know that.’

Weather outlook…

The UK will today experience a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 23°C.

Most regions will remain dry, though isolated showers are possible in northern and western areas.

Overall, anticipate a warm and pleasant day with light winds across the country.