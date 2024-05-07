May 8: MoD cyber attack; Nationwide airport issue; New First Minister; CLE53 Cabriolet

State involvement in MoD cyber attack cannot be ruled out, Grant Shapps says

Grant Shapps has said that ‘state involvement’ in the large-scale cyber attack on the Ministry of Defence (MoD) cannot be ruled out amid speculation China carried out the hack.

The Defence Secretary said there is evidence of ‘potential failings’ of the contractor operating the payroll system that was hacked, ‘which may have made it easier for the malign actor’ to gain access to the bank details of service personnel and veterans.

Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey named the contractor as SSCL.

‘Nationwide issue’ with airport e-gates causes significant disruption

A ‘nationwide issue’ with Border Force e-gates has caused significant disruption at airports across the country.

Images and footage shared on social media on Tuesday evening appeared to show long queues forming at the gates, which scan passports, in London’s Heathrow Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said: ‘Border Force is currently experiencing a nationwide issue which is impacting passengers being processed through the Border.’

Mercedes takes the covers off the CLE53 Cabriolet

Mercedes has revealed its latest drop-top with the CLE53 Cabriolet, which arrives to go alongside its Coupe sibling.

Under the bonnet is a 442bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder that has been tweaked to give 560Nm of torque or 600Nm on overboost.

The performance stats differ if you spec the car with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, with the standard 0-60mph time of 4.2 seconds improving to 4.0 seconds and a limited top speed of 155mph increased to 174mph.

BP profits miss forecasts as it plans £1.6bn cost-cutting

Energy giant BP has revealed lower-than-expected profits in the face of lower energy prices and weaker refining margins than this time last year.

The London-listed company also revealed plans to deliver $2bn (£1.6bn) extra in cost savings by 2026.

BP said that underlying replacement cost profit, its preferred measure, was 2.7 billion US dollars (£2.2bn) in the first quarter, down from $4.9bn (£3.9bn) a year earlier.

John Swinney pledges to ‘give everything I have’ to new job as First Minister

John Swinney said it was an ‘extraordinary privilege’ to become Scotland’s new first minister as he pledged to ‘give everything I have’ to the role.

He spoke out after winning a vote at Holyrood that will see him become the seventh person to be first minister since the Scottish Parliament was established.

He is now expected to be formally sworn into the position on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Apple unveils new iPads on ‘biggest day’ for device

Apple has unveiled a new range of iPads in what the company’s boss Tim Cook called the ‘biggest day for iPad since its introduction’.

The US tech giant announced two new versions of its top-end iPad Pro, alongside two new versions of its mid-tier iPad Air.

The updates mark the biggest upgrade to the iPad line-up in several years, as Apple looks to reignite interest in its long-running tablet computer range.

P&O Ferries boss admits paying workers £4.87 per hour

The boss of P&O Ferries has admitted to paying the firm’s workers as little as £4.87 per hour, nearly two years on from a scandal which saw it branded ‘pirates’ for laying off hundreds of staff without notice.

Peter Hebblethwaite repeatedly told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee that P&O’s workers were not being exploited, while resisting calls for an independent investigation into the company’s employment practices.

The chief executive, who admitted he could not live on £4.87 per hour, also revealed he earned £508,000 including a bonus of £183,000 last year.

Global stock market rally continues as FTSE 100 races to another record high

London’s stock market rally has shown no signs of slowing, with the FTSE 100 racing to fresh record highs on Tuesday amid renewed hopes of peace talks in the Middle East.

The FTSE 100 soared by more than 100 points, continuing the rally sparked a few weeks ago. A strong session for banks and housebuilders helped lift the blue-chip index 100.18 points higher, or 1.22%, to 8,313.67 at the close.

Meanwhile, it was a strong session for other top European markets. Germany’s Dax neared a new all-time high, surging 1.45%, while France’s Cac 40 was up 0.97% at close.

Weather outlook…

Largely dry today with hazy sunshine and variable amounts of cloud. Cloudier in north and west Scotland and Northern Ireland with a few outbreaks of rain. The BBC reports there will be a few showers in west and central England.

Tonight, things will continue to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in northern Scotland. Mostly cloudy but drier elsewhere, although clearer spells will develop from the south-west overnight. The odd shower in places.

It will be largely dry tomorrow with plenty of sunny spells once any low cloud, mist or fog disperses. Cloudier in northern Scotland with a few showery spells of rain. A warm day for many areas.