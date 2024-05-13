May marks second consecutive month for Peugeot as UK’s fastest-selling used car

Peugeot’s 208 is currently the UK’s fastest-selling used car, according to Auto Trader.

The online marketplace’s latest data shows that petrol models of the supermini that are up to one year old are taking an average of just 11 days to leave retailers’ forecourts, based over the four weeks to Friday, May 10.

It says the pint-sized Pug is selling more than two and a half times quicker than the national average, although at 28 days, used cars are currently selling three days faster than they were in May last year.

May marks the second month in a row that a Peugeot has taken the top spot – last month, the 208’s larger counterpart, the 3008, took an average of 12 days to sell.

At a model level, this month sees the return of the Seat Leon (petrol plug-in hybrid, three to five years) rising from the seventh fastest-selling used car in April to joint fifth fastest in May to date.

The Leon actually makes TWO appearances this month, with the slightly younger one-to-three-year-old version taking half a day longer on average.

In contrast to last month, which saw alternatively fuelled vehicles dominate the top 10, petrol models, including the 208, make up most of the current fastest sellers, while four alternatively fuelled vehicles and a sole diesel comprise the rest.

Auto Trader said this reflects the wider used car market, where petrol is now selling faster than any other fuel type, taking around 27 days on average.

Just one used electric vehicle (EV) made it on to the current top 10 list – the Jaguar I-Pace (five to 10 years), which is currently taking an average of 13 days to sell.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s data & insights director, said: ‘The speed at which used cars sell is a key indicator of the underlying strength of the market.

‘Since the new year, we’ve tracked very robust levels of consumer demand, and while the average speed of sale has softened slightly on the record pace we saw in March, the market continues to carry some real momentum behind it.

‘Cars are selling faster than last year, retail prices are stabilising, and importantly, with average sales up over 6% in April, more are also being sold.

‘It should give retailers confidence as we approach the summer months.’

Current fastest-selling used cars (all fuel types)

1) Peugeot 208

Body type: Hatchback

Fuel type: Petrol

Age: Up to one year

Average days to sell: 11

2) Toyota Prius

Body type: Hatchback

Fuel type: Petrol hybrid

Age: Three to five years

Average days to sell: 12.5

5=) Seat Leon

Body type: Hatchback

Fuel type: Petrol plug-in hybrid

Age: Three to five years

Average days to sell: 13

5=) Volvo XC40

Body type: SUV

Fuel type: Petrol

Age: One to three years

Average days to sell: 13

5=) Jaguar I-Pace

Body type: SUV

Fuel type: Electric

Age: Five to 10 years

Average days to sell: 13

7=) Seat Leon

Body type: Hatchback

Fuel type: Petrol plug-in hybrid

Age: One to three years

Average days to sell: 13.5

7=) Citroen C4

Body type: Hatchback

Fuel type: Petrol

Age: Three to five years

Average days to sell: 13.5

10=) Mercedes-Benz GLB Class

Body type: SUV

Fuel type: Petrol

Age: One to three years

Average days to sell: 14

10=) Mercedes-Benz GLA Class

Body type: SUV

Fuel type: Diesel

Age (years): Three to five years

Average days to sell: 14

10=) Ford Kuga

Body type: SUV

Fuel type: Petrol

Age: Up to one year

Average days to sell: 14

Source: Auto Trader