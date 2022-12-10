Mazda completes 1,000-mile UK road trip using fossil-free fuel

Mazda has completed a 1,000-mile road trip in an MX-5 to demonstrate the effectiveness of fossil-free sustainable fuels.

The fuel type is already being lined up for use in the Formula 1 World Championship from 2026, but Mazda has completed a road trip across the UK taking in four race tracks to show its potential real-world usage.

The fossil-free petrol was created by sustainable fuel specialists Coryton, with the MX-5 driven from the company’s HQ in Essex and completing laps at Anglesey Circuit in Wales, Oulton Park in England, Knockhill in Scotland and Kirkistown in Northern Ireland.

The MX-5 was unmodified, with performance, economy and engine character all said to be ‘unchanged’ when running on the sustainable fuels.

David Richardson, director of Coryton, said: ‘Drop-in sustainable fuels are ready now for everyday road cars with internal combustion engines.

‘The UK alone currently has 36m combustion engine cars on the roads that we could be reducing the emissions from right now.

‘The product and technology is ready to go – the industry just needs support to help scale up operations, which can be done gradually.

‘But every litre of fossil fuel we replace directly helps us get closer towards our climate targets.’

He added: ‘Working with forward-thinking partners like Mazda, we’ll continue to show just how easy and impactful the integration of sustainable fuel could be whilst operations scale up for other technologies such as electric.

‘There are a number of solutions, which can all work together to help us meet our goals. It doesn’t need to be all or nothing.’

Mazda Motors UK managing director Jeremy Thomson said: ‘This is a brilliant demonstration of how sustainable fuels can play a part in reducing automotive CO2 emissions if they became widely available.

‘In line with Mazda’s position on renewable efuels, I’m delighted that with this activity here in the UK we have helped to increase discussion and awareness on the part sustainable fuels can play alongside electrification in reducing emissions from vehicles.’