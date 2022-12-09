Mazda CX-5 – Used Car of the Year Winner 2022

The prestigious Used Car of the Year 2022 gong goes to… the Mazda CX-5!

The Japanese SUV was selected as the car that’s stood out above all others during a turbulent time for the used car industry in 2022.

Judges in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards voted overwhelmingly for the car, recognising its superb blend of comfort, practicality and handling, while also noting how the car has been one of the quickest cars to sell on dealers’ forecourts over the past 12 months.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: The CX-5 continues to impress the used car market, and for this reason it’s a very deserved winner of the overall Used Car of the Year gong.’

The CX-5 also scooped the Used Mid-Sized Car of the Year gong at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

Collecting the award, Mazda Motors UK managing director, Jeremy Thomson, said: ‘I am super pleased, both for Mazda but also for our dealer network, for whom this will mean a lot.

‘Of course, these cars are a mainstay of all dealers’ businesses so this is fantastic.

‘We have 120 dealers and the used car business is the main source of income for all of their businesses and the CX-5 is one of the most important cars they sell.

‘This is brilliant, brilliant news so thank you so much to Car Dealer.’

Speaking after the glitzy awards night, Mazda Motors UK sales director, Peter Allibon, said: ‘I am very pleased for both Mazda UK and our dealer network that the Mazda CX-5 has won this prestigious used car award.

‘The success of the CX-5 in the pre-owned market is both a testament to how good the car is and the hard work of our dealer network.

‘The Mazda CX-5 has been loved by media and customers alike ever since its launch and we are very proud that it continues to win awards as a used car.’

Pictured, from left to right: Gareth Jones, G3 Vehicle Auctions’ digital director, Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson and Mike Brewer

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below