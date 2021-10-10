Mazda confirms expansion of European SUV line-up

Mazda has announced it will be expanding its European range of SUVs with the addition of two new models.

The new CX-60 and CX-80 models, expected to launch of the next two years, will sit above Mazda’s CX-5 as part of the firm’s ‘Large Product’ group.

Mazda has also promised that the recently-updated CX-5 will ‘continue to play a key role’ in its range alongside the CX-30, which will also stay in production.

The CX-60 and CX-80 will offer two and three rows of seats respectively and will utilise a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and battery.

The setup will be bolstered by straight-six Skyactiv-X petrol and Skyactiv-D diesel engine options, with both using a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for lower emissions.

Alongside these new additions, Mazda’s electric MX-30 will also be made available with a rotary engine generator, providing additional range and helping to top up the car’s batteries.

Once the 124-mile range is near to exhaustion, the rotary engine can kick into life and provide additional power, thus extending the car’s electric range.

Mazda say the model is due to arrive in the six months of 2022.

It will also be launching the wider CX-70 and CX-90 in the US and Canada, while a more compact CX-50 will be made available in specific non-European markets.