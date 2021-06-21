MB Advertising launches new version of online showroom event platform

MB Advertising and Marketing Ltd has launched a new version of its online showroom event platform.

MB Event Platform V3 has been developed by the Sheffield-based company in response to changing consumer behaviour since the pandemic started.

With brand new mobile-first design and data driven technology upgrades, it aims to keep car dealers and other retailers ahead of the curve in terms of engaging with customers in a post-Covid world.

MB describes V3 as the ‘ultimate car showroom event experience’ which lets customers buy their next car physically from showrooms or online from the comfort of their own homes.

It enables dealerships to run their showroom events online or using a blended showroom/virtual approach to meet the heightened demands of today’s consumer climate.

The platform completely embraces the accelerated customer journey with omnichannel marketing.

The original MB event platform was released in 2015 and enjoyed huge success in the UK and in the middle east.

Today it is used regularly by some of the UK’s automotive largest retailers and manufacturers to help them achieve their sales objectives through conquest and customer retention channels.

V3 is full of pioneering new features enabling multi-site dealerships to successfully deliver their showroom events from start to finish.

Customers are already securing appointments around the clock for greater convenience and maximum conversions.

There is also a live-time dashboard, which enables stakeholders to track and measure key metrics and data insights in real time such as the number of cars being sold during the event, maximises and converts hot leads even further.

With automatic emails and SMS alerts to all appointed customers, dealerships are able to truly maximise every opportunity from their databases for greater returns on investment.

Simon Crace, MB Advertising’s managing director, said: ‘V3 is already revolutionising the car showroom event experience in the automotive industry with bookings coming in at rapid speed.

‘We have evolved our data driven events technology with a brand-new mobile-first design, because since the pandemic we see that over 80 per cent of bookings are made from a smart phone, and we have aligned to customers’ digital journey so that our clients remain successful.

‘What has also driven our new software release is the data that showed that over 67 per cent of showroom appointments are booked when most dealerships are shut, V3 allows customers to book around the clock wherever they may be on any device, we believe it’s the platform’s evolving flexibility that perpetuates its success in selling cars at speed for dealers.’