McLaren poised to open its first showroom in India

McLaren Automotive is to enter the Indian market, the luxury supercar maker announced today.

It’ll be the brand’s 41st global territory, extending its growing presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and forming a key part of the marque’s global expansion plans, it said.

The first outlet to open will be McLaren Mumbai in October, offering an immersive McLaren brand experience with a direct window into the McLaren Technology Centre near Woking, where every vehicle is made.

Customers will also be given full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales and servicing on all the McLaren models.

Paul Harris, McLaren Automotive’s managing director for the APAC and China region, said: ‘We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia-Pacific region.

‘India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai.

‘Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura – the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar – to India.’



An event marking the opening of the first official retail partner will take place later this year.

Choudary, who is chairman and MD of dealer partner Infinity Cars, said: ‘It is an honour to be appointed as McLaren Automotive’s first retail partner in India.

‘As a globally renowned supercar manufacturer, McLaren is the pinnacle of modern supercar luxury.’

Choudary added: ‘We look forward to opening the McLaren Mumbai retail experience and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and to be part of the McLaren owners’ community.’