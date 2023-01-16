Mechanic fined £1,300 for issuing fraudulent MOT certificates

A mechanic has been fined £1,300 and ordered to serve 200 hours of community service after admitting to issuing MOT certificates fraudulently.

According to the Petersfield Post, Benjamin Aaron Sinclair, 29, of Grasmere Close, appeared at Guildford Magistrates on January 4 where he pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation.

He was accused of fraudulently issuing MOT certificates for seven vehicles without performing a test to make financial gain.

At the time of the offence he worked for Godalming Garages Ltd, based on Douglas Drive in Godalming.

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community service within the next 12 months, and fined £1,300 costs and a surcharge of £95 to fund victim services.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) reported in 2022 that MOT fraud was on the rise.

Speaking at the time, director of enforcement Marion Kitson said: ‘We are fortunate to have so many compliant, trustworthy, and honest garages who deliver the MOT safely.

‘We want to ensure they are not unfairly disadvantaged by the greed and criminality of the dangerous few individuals seeking to dupe the system.

‘The MOT test is designed to keep you and others safe. Don’t risk road safety, don’t cheat the system, choose a valid MOT.’

Main image: Library shot

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.