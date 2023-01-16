Log in
Service history check sheetService history check sheet

News

Mechanic fined £1,300 for issuing fraudulent MOT certificates

  • Benjamin Aaron Sinclair admitted to seven counts of issuing fraudulent MOT certificates
  • Magistrates fined the mechanic £1,300 and ordered 200 hours of community service
  • He was accused of issuing MOT certificates without a test for seven vehicles
Advert

Time 3:13 pm, January 16, 2023

A mechanic has been fined £1,300 and ordered to serve 200 hours of community service after admitting to issuing MOT certificates fraudulently.

According to the Petersfield Post, Benjamin Aaron Sinclair, 29, of Grasmere Close, appeared at Guildford Magistrates on January 4 where he pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation.

He was accused of fraudulently issuing MOT certificates for seven vehicles without performing a test to make financial gain. 

Advert

At the time of the offence he worked for Godalming Garages Ltd, based on Douglas Drive in Godalming. 

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community service within the next 12 months, and fined £1,300 costs and a surcharge of £95 to fund victim services.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) reported in 2022 that MOT fraud was on the rise.

Advert

Speaking at the time, director of enforcement Marion Kitson said: ‘We are fortunate to have so many compliant, trustworthy, and honest garages who deliver the MOT safely.

‘We want to ensure they are not unfairly disadvantaged by the greed and criminality of the dangerous few individuals seeking to dupe the system.

‘The MOT test is designed to keep you and others safe. Don’t risk road safety, don’t cheat the system, choose a valid MOT.’

Main image: Library shot

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51