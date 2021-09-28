Mercedes-Benz Retail Group announces new flagship West London dealership

Mercedes-Benz Retail Group (MBRG) has announced its flagship West London showroom is to reopen next month following an extensive redevelopment.

The site will throw its doors open to the public on October 11 and will aim to offer a cutting edge customer experience.

It will benefit from a drive-in service lobby and valet parking, as well as a stunning new showroom display area.

There will also be a stylish customer lounge for drivers to wait while their cars are being maintained in a state-of-the-art workshop.

The dealership, located on the A4, was initially scheduled to open in August but MBRG – the dealer arm owned by the German car manufacturer – decided to push the date back after experiencing delays.

It comes after the group ‘realigned’ its business with three dealerships closing in the capital earlier this year.

In February, Car Dealer reported that ‘Brexit-fuelled uncertainty’ had fuelled a 2019 loss of £35m for the company.

Bosses are now hoping that the new West London dealership will be the start of a brighter future.

A spokesman said: ‘Following a significant redevelopment, our Brentford dealership will reopen as Mercedes-Benz West London on October 11.

‘Mercedes-Benz West London is our flagship dealership located on the A4, Great West Road.

‘We will offer sales, service and parts for Mercedes-Benz and smart including our range of electric vehicles from the Mercedes-EQ family and our performance range from Mercedes-AMG.

‘The new dealership will offer the very latest Mercedes-Benz experience including the convenience of a drive-in service lobby and valet parking, as well as the opportunity to explore our range of cars in a stunning new showroom display area or to enjoy a refreshment in our stylish customer lounge while we maintain your vehicle in our state-of-the-art workshop.’

The Brentford dealership will continue to serve customers from its temporary home at the Kew Bridge Distribution Centre until the new site opens.