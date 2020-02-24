Mercedes-Benz UK launches clever online showroom

MERCEDES-Benz has launched a new online showroom, making it even easier for customers to find their perfect car.

The website shows a live stock locator, which can be narrowed down by location, and has the capability to run a finance quote which includes the retailer’s best offer on a specific car.

Standalone options have been packaged together into well-equipped model lines, which means customers can compare different cars, retailers and offers to ensure they are getting the best deal.

Rachael Thompson, sales director at Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, said: ‘In the digital world, the online showroom is a hugely important part of the changing customer journey. We want to make it as simple as possible for a customer to research and choose their Mercedes-Benz.’

She added: ‘The idea behind the online showroom is to allow customers to search for their perfect car from cars readily available and in stock – this means significantly reduced waiting times as the car is already here.’

Once a customer has found their perfect car, they can put down a deposit there and then via the website.

