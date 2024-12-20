Log in

Merry Christmas and a happy new year! The Car Dealer team return on January 2

The Car Dealer team is taking a well earned break for Christmas

December 20, 2024

It’s time for the Car Dealer team to put up their feet, have a glass of sherry, and watch some terrible Christmas television.

The last 12 months have been incredibly busy for the team with major news stories and a packed schedule of events.

We will be posting an assortment of features from December 23, but our daily news round-ups and coverage will be on pause.

The team will return to action on January 2.

Remember, if you want to stay up to date daily you can join our Breaking News WhatsApp groups.

You could also use the Christmas break to read the latest issue of Car Dealer – click here to download it for free.

Maybe you could listen to the Car Dealer Podcast? We have recorded a show pretty much every Friday in 2024 so there’s plenty to listen back to. Search ‘Car Dealer Magazine’ on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Or sign up and purchase your tickets to Car Dealer Live 2025? You can find out the latest confirmed speakers here.

Unlike January 2, we wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

