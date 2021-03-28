Richmond Motor Group is supporting its local community during the current Covid-19 lockdown by providing two electric MGs free of charge to a local initiative providing meals to vulnerable members of society.

Partnering with Jeanette Warren, head chef of The Lady Hamilton pub in Portsmouth, Hampshire, Richmond Motor Group provided a MG ZS EV and an MG5 EV to help support the vulnerable, by delivering meals prepared by Warren and a team of local volunteers.

The initiative was set up during the first lockdown and has developed throughout the pandemic.

Working with the charity Pompey in the Community, who are providing ingredients for the meals, Warren and the team have been preparing up to 100 meals a day that are then delivered to local people who are shielding or may not be able to enjoy a daily hot meal.

With the offer of the EVs, Richmond Motor Group and MG have been able to give Warren and the team more time to spend preparing the meals, meaning more people can benefit from the scheme.

Michael Nobes, managing director of Richmond Motor Group, said: ‘This is a great local project, that really demonstrates how the people of Portsmouth can pull together to support their local community.

‘As a local business we are delighted to be able to help this initiative and deliver support to those who need it most and be involved in giving back to our community.’

Jeanette Warren added: ‘We are really grateful for the support that Richmond Motor Group have provided. Not only have they supplied cars, but several of their team have volunteered to help with delivering the meals, which is just fantastic, and so much more than we could have hoped for.

‘This added support means we will be able to help more people throughout the community as we deal with the difficulties Covid-19 presents.”

The cars are being supplied as part of MG’s Good Causes programme, where the company is providing 100 of its ground-breaking EVs to be used by charities, support groups and volunteers free-of-charge.

The company supported the NHS, its partners and its agencies during the first UK lockdown in 2020 with an offer of free cars to help them with transport.

It is now offering a further 100 cars through its 120-strong dealer network, which will be given to local good causes that are supporting their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

MG Motor’s commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said: ‘Our dealers achieved some terrific things within their local communities in 2020 and we’re delighted to help this continue – Richmond’s chosen partner is a hugely community-minded one that we’re honoured to support.’