MG Motor is giving 30,000 face masks to hospitals in the UK and Ireland to help staff in the battle against coronavirus.

Ten thousand of the masks arrived at the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham, pictured, on April 20. Built in just a fortnight, it houses 500 beds but can take 2,000.

Two NHS Trusts in south Wales will receive 5,000 face masks, while 10,000 are also going to hospitals in Dublin and Cork.

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor UK, which has its headquarters in Longbridge, said: ‘Given the international nature of our business, we were able to use our extensive network of suppliers to source face masks and supply them to the front line, where they are needed.

‘Our NHS heroes and their counterparts in Ireland are leading the fight against coronavirus, and we are glad to be helping their efforts in this way.’

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Nightingale Hospital, said: ‘This donation of face masks reinforces our resources in the fight against coronavirus.

‘NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham will give hospitals across the West Midlands extra capacity should they need it, and we are grateful for the support of local businesses like MG Motor.’

It follows MG lending up to 100 MG ZS EV battery-electric SUVs to NHS organisations for up to six months for free. The first six were supplied by Chorley Group MG to the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust last month, and since then Nathaniel Cars in Bridgend has given 25 of them to three NHS trusts in south Wales, while Frasers of Falkirk supplied two MGs to LifeSavers Scotland to help its efforts to transport blood and blood products.

