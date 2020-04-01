ADVERTISEMENT

Chorley Group has lent six MG ZS EVs to the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust in a bid to keep health staff on the move in the fight against coronavirus.

The family-run dealership business, which was established in 1989 and now has six key dealerships and four franchises across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, had a race against time as it worked with the manufacturer to deliver the cars, similar to the one pictured, before the lockdown took effect.

Sales and marketing director Adam Turner was quoted by the Chorley Guardian as saying: ‘We’re proud to be in a position to give a small gesture in the grand scheme of things by supporting our NHS during these trying times through loaning our vehicles for important use thanks to the support of MG Motor UK.’

ADVERTISEMENT

It had also been offering all NHS employees emergency MOT and repair work before the six-month MOT exemption kicked in.

MORE: Chorley Group supports NHS staff with half-price offer