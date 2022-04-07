MG Q1 sales were up 125 per cent and exceeded cars sold in the whole of 2019

MG Motor UK has got the year off to a great start with strong Q1 sales building on a record breaking 2021.

MG sold 12,838 units in the first quarter of 2022, up 124.6 per cent on the same period last year, although this was during a lockdown.

Although MG continues to have a relatively small market share of 3.31 per cent (up from 1.45 per cent in 2021), the firm has demonstrated the impressive growth it has seen by comparing its current sales figures with totals in recent years.

In January and February this year, MG sold 4,471 vehicles, which was more than it sold across all of 2017. Meanwhile, the 9,367 sales seen in March was more than the whole of 2018.

The driving force of this has been its affordable electric vehicles, however, it says it has seen growth across all fuel types.

The MG ZS was the brand’s biggest seller, accounting for 29 per cent of sales or 4,042 units.

In total, petrol sales were up 155 per cent, plug-in hybrids up 441 per cent and electric vehicles up 40 per cent.

It’s something that’s been noticed by dealer groups too, with 39 new dealerships added over the past 12 months.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled with the results we have achieved in the first quarter and that the incredible momentum we built in over the course of a record-breaking 2021 has carried into the new year.

‘We are particularly pleased because it means that our core message of cutting edge technology, great quality and exciting cars all at an affordable price is clearly resonating with our target demographic.’