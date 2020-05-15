Television star and car dealer Mike Brewer has criticised Transport for London (TfL) for hiking the congestion charge – claiming it ‘penalises the motorist at this difficult time’.

TfL announced today that it would be increasing the congestion charge by 30 per cent from June 22, from £11.50 to £15 and extending when it is applicable to 7am to 10pm every day.

Brewer was critical of the fact that those who have to return to work have been asked to not use public transport unless they absolutely have to but now it’s going to cost them more to do so in London.

Speaking to Car Dealer Magazine on video, which you can see above, he said: ‘Motorists always seem to be the ones the government turns on in times of crisis.

‘In a time of crisis for the nation’s economy, where our prime minister and government ministers are telling us to not use public transport and to get in your car and drive to work, whether you’re a key worker or a frontline member of staff.

‘The government has then penalised the driver for taking their car into London. I just think that that is disgusting.’

Both the Congestion Charge and Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) had been temporarily shut down during the coronavirus travel restrictions. However, with lockdown easing and traffic rising, they will be reinstated on Monday, May 18, at the usual charge.

TfL has been badly hit by a 90 per cent reduction in fares and received £1.6bn in emergency funding.

Mayor Saqid Khan tweeted a message saying ‘this is not the deal I wanted’ and that ‘the government has forced Londoners to pay a very heavy price for doing the right thing’.

Brewer echoed this, saying this is going to be an extra financial burden for people who are already under an immense amount of pressure.

‘If they said drive into London and parking is free, I’d completely get it, raise it to £15,’ he added.

‘You’re never going to please everyone, but there has to be a certain level of common sense.’

