Mike Brewer: Used Car Award winners I’m looking forward to revealing the most

The used car battleground stage is set for a night of explosive revelations, says Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer.
Our Used Car Awards host has spoken out ahead of the big night on Monday, November 28, and says he can’t wait to reveal some big surprises at the event.
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, are held at The Brewery in central London.
They name the best in the used car industry including the best dealers, best manufacturers and winning cars.
‘With just over a week to go to the big bash I’m getting very excited about revealing the winners,’ Brewer told Car Dealer Magazine.
‘Every year we all get heavily involved in the mystery shopping, including me, and there were some big surprises this year.
‘Notably a lot of dealers’ attitudes seem to have changed. During Covid dealers were chasing every lead and there was a marked improvement in their response times and attitudes.
‘This year it’s been noticeably different. I know the used car industry is having a good time of it of late, but that’s no excuse for poor service.
‘There are some big names that really let the side down.’
The event is at near-sell out capacity with just a handful of tickets left. If you’d like to attend the party of the year for the used car industry, email sales@blackballmedia.co.uk or call 020 8125 3880 to find out what’s left.
Brewer said he was particularly looking forward to revealing the winners in the Used Car Dealership of the Year for Under 50 Cars.
‘This is a category I love, because it sums up what UCA is all about,’ he said.
‘And that’s about celebrating everyone in this industry – be that the guys who sell a few cars from a small dealership, right up to the big groups and car manufacturers.
‘Everyone will be together at this event for the automotive industry and this year we’ll be partying hard. The car industry has had a good few years and it’s important to take time to reflect on that and celebrate.
‘Let’s face it, the car industry hasn’t always been dealt the best hand so this is our chance to be thankful that we have in recent times enjoyed booming business.’
Brewer said there will also be some surprises in the Outstanding Achievement and Lifetime Achievement categories.
‘But I won’t go into any detail as that will remain an explosive surprise on the night instead,’ added Brewer.
Attendees to the Used Car Awards will be able to celebrate a night of success in a variety of ways.
Pre-dinner drinks are sponsored by eBay Motors Group which is also providing a fun casino after the event. Attendees will be able to compete on the tables for a variety of brilliant prizes.
GardX is hosting the official after party and entry is strictly limited to invited guests. To get on the guest list contact Melissa Thorpe who is drawing up the guest list.
There will also be a charity raffle in aid of BEN on the night. Guests are asked to bring cash to put in the charity envelopes with prizes including two Apple iPads and tickets to the RAC Dealer Network golf day, among the prizes.
Winners of the awards will be revealed on the night in two parts, before and after dinner.
Brewer added: ‘It’ll be a cracking night and I am looking forward to handing over the gongs to the winners. There are sure to be some huge surprises on the night and I’m itching to get going.’
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards 2022 in our shortlist
- Jamie Caple, Car Quay
- Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors
- Neil McCue, Snows
- Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
- Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors
- Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness
- BTE Automotive, Bordon
- CCM, Cranleigh
- Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing
- Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich
- Cleevely EV, Cheltenham
- R Symons, New Milton
- ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth
- Just EVs, Southampton
- EV Experts, Guildford
- Acklam Car Centre
- Amari Supercars
- Emerald House of Cars
- Premier GT
- Tom Hartley Cars
- Acklam Car Centre
- GVE, London
- Pilote Classics
- Romans International
- Targa Florio Cars
- Crompton Way Motors
- Fratelli Cars
- Frosts Cars
- Hilton Garage
- Wilsons of Epsom
- Arnold Clark
- DCC
- Frosts Cars
- Motorpoint
- SUV Prestige
- Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge
- Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough
- Premier GT, Pulborough
- Romans International, Banstead
- Tom Hartley, Swadlincote
- Angus MacKinnon
- Beck Evans
- Car Quay
- Carmotion
- Plympton Car Centre
- David Trigg, Premier GT
- Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon
- Shaun Young, Revento Motors
- Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
- Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
- Freddy Moncur, JFM Cars
- Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars
- James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales
- Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors
- Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles
- Angus MacKinnon
- Carite
- Crompton Way Motors
- Grimsdyke Car Sales
- Plympton Car Centre
- Big Motoring World
- Carbase
- Carshop
- Fords of Winsford
- Motorpoint
- Giraffe Cars, Newtownabbey
- LM Motor Company, Kilmarnock
- MSB Car Sales, Arbroath
- Rhys Edwards Motors, Glantwymyn
- Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley
- Anchor Vans, Reading
- Chase Vans, Southampton
- JL Vans, Warrington
- Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre
- Vansdirect, Southampton
- Cedar Specialist Cars
- G And E Motors
- LS Autos
- Riverview Cars
- Trinity Motorz
- Jardine Motors
- Mazda Motors UK
- Sytner
- TrustFord
- Vantage Motor Group
- Car Brothers, Newtownabbey
- Crompton Way Motors, Bolton
- Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie
- Pescara, Tonbridge
- Top Car Inverness
- Chico’s Of Plymouth
- Motoroo, Romford
- Plympton Car Centre, Plympton
- RS Car Sales, Sandbach
- Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham
- Beck Evans, Sidcup
- Carmotion, Mexborough
- Prestige Cars Kent, Orpington
- Saxton 4×4, Chelmsford
- Windmill Motors, Bourne
- Arnold Clark
- Hendy
- Snows
- Swansway
- Sytner
- Audi
- Ford
- Mercedes
- Nissan
- Volvo
- Used Small Car
- Used Mid-Sized Car
- Used Executive Car
- Used Sports Car
- Used SUV
- Used AFV
- Used Car of the Year
- No Nominations Lists revealed
- No Nominations List revealed
- No Nominations List revealed
For table bookings please contact sales@blackballmedia.co.uk or call 020 8125 3880.