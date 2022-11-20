Mike Brewer: Used Car Award winners I’m looking forward to revealing the most

The used car battleground stage is set for a night of explosive revelations, says Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer.

Our Used Car Awards host has spoken out ahead of the big night on Monday, November 28, and says he can’t wait to reveal some big surprises at the event.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, are held at The Brewery in central London.

They name the best in the used car industry including the best dealers, best manufacturers and winning cars.

‘With just over a week to go to the big bash I’m getting very excited about revealing the winners,’ Brewer told Car Dealer Magazine.

‘Every year we all get heavily involved in the mystery shopping, including me, and there were some big surprises this year.

‘Notably a lot of dealers’ attitudes seem to have changed. During Covid dealers were chasing every lead and there was a marked improvement in their response times and attitudes.

‘This year it’s been noticeably different. I know the used car industry is having a good time of it of late, but that’s no excuse for poor service.

‘There are some big names that really let the side down.’

The event is at near-sell out capacity with just a handful of tickets left. If you’d like to attend the party of the year for the used car industry, email sales@blackballmedia.co.uk or call 020 8125 3880 to find out what’s left.

Brewer said he was particularly looking forward to revealing the winners in the Used Car Dealership of the Year for Under 50 Cars.

‘This is a category I love, because it sums up what UCA is all about,’ he said.

‘And that’s about celebrating everyone in this industry – be that the guys who sell a few cars from a small dealership, right up to the big groups and car manufacturers.

‘Everyone will be together at this event for the automotive industry and this year we’ll be partying hard. The car industry has had a good few years and it’s important to take time to reflect on that and celebrate.

‘Let’s face it, the car industry hasn’t always been dealt the best hand so this is our chance to be thankful that we have in recent times enjoyed booming business.’

Brewer said there will also be some surprises in the Outstanding Achievement and Lifetime Achievement categories.

‘But I won’t go into any detail as that will remain an explosive surprise on the night instead,’ added Brewer.

Attendees to the Used Car Awards will be able to celebrate a night of success in a variety of ways.

Pre-dinner drinks are sponsored by eBay Motors Group which is also providing a fun casino after the event. Attendees will be able to compete on the tables for a variety of brilliant prizes.

GardX is hosting the official after party and entry is strictly limited to invited guests. To get on the guest list contact Melissa Thorpe who is drawing up the guest list.

There will also be a charity raffle in aid of BEN on the night. Guests are asked to bring cash to put in the charity envelopes with prizes including two Apple iPads and tickets to the RAC Dealer Network golf day, among the prizes.

Winners of the awards will be revealed on the night in two parts, before and after dinner.

Brewer added: ‘It’ll be a cracking night and I am looking forward to handing over the gongs to the winners. There are sure to be some huge surprises on the night and I’m itching to get going.’

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards 2022 in our shortlist

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors

Neil McCue, Snows

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors

Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness

BTE Automotive, Bordon

CCM, Cranleigh

Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing

Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich

Cleevely EV, Cheltenham

R Symons, New Milton

ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth

Just EVs, Southampton

EV Experts, Guildford

Acklam Car Centre

Amari Supercars

Emerald House of Cars

Premier GT

Tom Hartley Cars

Acklam Car Centre

GVE, London

Pilote Classics

Romans International

Targa Florio Cars

Crompton Way Motors

Fratelli Cars

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

Wilsons of Epsom

Arnold Clark

DCC

Frosts Cars

Motorpoint

SUV Prestige

Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge

Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough

Premier GT, Pulborough

Romans International, Banstead

Tom Hartley, Swadlincote

Angus MacKinnon

Beck Evans

Car Quay

Carmotion

Plympton Car Centre

David Trigg, Premier GT

Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon

Shaun Young, Revento Motors

Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Freddy Moncur, JFM Cars

Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars

James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales

Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors

Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles

Angus MacKinnon

Carite

Crompton Way Motors

Grimsdyke Car Sales

Plympton Car Centre

Big Motoring World

Carbase

Carshop

Fords of Winsford

Motorpoint

Giraffe Cars, Newtownabbey

LM Motor Company, Kilmarnock

MSB Car Sales, Arbroath

Rhys Edwards Motors, Glantwymyn

Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley

Anchor Vans, Reading

Chase Vans, Southampton

JL Vans, Warrington

Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre

Vansdirect, Southampton

Cedar Specialist Cars

G And E Motors

LS Autos

Riverview Cars

Trinity Motorz

Jardine Motors

Mazda Motors UK

Sytner

TrustFord

Vantage Motor Group

Car Brothers, Newtownabbey

Crompton Way Motors, Bolton

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie

Pescara, Tonbridge

Top Car Inverness

Chico’s Of Plymouth

Motoroo, Romford

Plympton Car Centre, Plympton

RS Car Sales, Sandbach

Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham

Beck Evans, Sidcup

Carmotion, Mexborough

Prestige Cars Kent, Orpington

Saxton 4×4, Chelmsford

Windmill Motors, Bourne

Arnold Clark

Hendy

Snows

Swansway

Sytner

Audi

Ford

Mercedes

Nissan

Volvo

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Executive Car

Used Sports Car

Used SUV

Used AFV

Used Car of the Year

