Mini Clubman to bow out with handful of ‘Final Edition’ cars

Mini is officially bringing the curtain down on its popular Clubman with a special ‘Final Edition’ model.

The nameplate was reintroduced to the Mini line-up in 2007, taking inspiration from the original 1970’s wagon, and has been among the more unique cars on the market ever since.

When it first reappeared, the Clubman turned heads thanks to its quirky rear-hinged door placed asymmetrically on the right side of the car.

That was replaced in 2015, when the third generation car was given two full-size rear doors, as well as larger interior space.

Now though, the model is to go for good and Mini has released a special car to mark the passing.

Just 1,969 units will be built – in homage to the year the original Clubman was released – with 100 examples coming to the UK, priced at £37,000.

The Final Edition model gets a high level of standard equipment, including an 8.8-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Harmon Kardon sound system, among other features.

Touches specific to the Final Edition include door sill trims finished with the ‘Final Edition’ lettering, while this is mirrored on the lower spoke of the steering wheel too. The dark maroon leather seats – which are heated – also get edition-specific badging.

A panoramic roof comes equipped as standard, while the dashboard gets green and copper-coloured decorative strips.

On the passenger side, this section is also finished with a ‘1 of 1969’ badge, which is also found on the floor mats.

There are three exterior colours to choose from – Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver – while special ‘Shimmer Copper’ accents are applied to the upper third of the radiator grille and the Cooper ‘S’ blade at the rear.

All versions get 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels finished with a copper hue and there’s ‘Final Edition’ lettering on the rear, too.