Mini reveals its first electric Convertible as special edition

Mini has revealed its first electric Convertible model – but only 150 will be available in the UK.

It’s part of a small-series run that will see just 999 units in all created for Europe.

Costing £52,500, it’ll have a fixed specification, with just two exterior colours to choose from – Enigmatic Black or White Silver.

The door handles and light surrounds will be finished in bronze, while the Mini lettering and model logo will only be in black.

As with the regular hard-top Mini Electric, the ‘E’ logo is on the front and rear, while the car’s specific number showing its place within the 999-unit run will be on the door sill trims.

Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand, said: ‘Three years ago, we launched the Mini Electric, and today one in five Mini models sold in Europe is an all-electric Mini.

‘This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the Mini Electric Convertible within only a few months.

‘I’m delighted that we can offer 999 Mini customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling.’

The car also features model-specific 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels made from 100 per cent secondary aluminium.

Combined with using green electricity during its manufacture, it significantly reduces CO2 emissions versus conventionally made wheels.

Inside is a leather-clad cabin with a Nappa leather steering wheel. Interior surfaces are finished in Piano Black, contrasted by yellow accents.

Mini claims a range of up to 124 miles for the Electric Convertible – slightly less than the 145 miles claimed for the hard top – but boot space is unaffected at 160 litres.

