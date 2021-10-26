Mini’s Shadow falls across the full range as trim line is expanded

Mini’s Shadow Edition trim has been made available across the whole line-up.

Launched solely for the Clubman and Countryman models earlier this year, it can now be ordered for the hatch, convertible and electric.

The Midnight Black exterior has a contrasting silver roof and mirror caps. Special edition graphics are on the bonnet, scuttle trim and A-panel, while the hatch has a Shadow logo on the lower roof as well.

They all boast an 8.8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB audio, with rain sensor and automatic headlight activation included, too.

The Shadow Edition for the hatch and convertible models is based on the regular Sport trim, which includes 18-inch John Cooper Works Course alloy wheels and a full John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit with LED front and rear lights.

Meanwhile, the Mini Electric Shadow Edition is based on the Level 3 model, coming with 17-inch alloy wheels and a Piano Black exterior pack.

The Shadow Edition is available on the hatch with Cooper and Cooper S engines and manual or automatic transmissions.

Prices starts at £22,340 on the three-door hatch and £35,050 for the electric version.