Mini’s Shadow falls across the full range as trim line is expanded

  • Shadow Edition trim line was initially only available on Clubman and Countryman
  • It can now be ordered on the hatch, convertible and electric models as well
  • Prices start at £22,340

Mini’s Shadow Edition trim has been made available across the whole line-up.

Launched solely for the Clubman and Countryman models earlier this year, it can now be ordered for the hatch, convertible and electric.

The Midnight Black exterior has a contrasting silver roof and mirror caps. Special edition graphics are on the bonnet, scuttle trim and A-panel, while the hatch has a Shadow logo on the lower roof as well.

They all boast an 8.8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB audio, with rain sensor and automatic headlight activation included, too.

Mini Shadow Edition brings a special black exterior colour

The Mini Shadow Edition has a special black exterior

The Shadow Edition for the hatch and convertible models is based on the regular Sport trim, which includes 18-inch John Cooper Works Course alloy wheels and a full John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit with LED front and rear lights.

Meanwhile, the Mini Electric Shadow Edition is based on the Level 3 model, coming with 17-inch alloy wheels and a Piano Black exterior pack.

Mini Shadow Edition hatch

The Shadow Edition is available on the hatch with Cooper and Cooper S engines and manual or automatic transmissions.

Prices starts at £22,340 on the three-door hatch and £35,050 for the electric version.

