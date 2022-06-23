Motom launches to bring low-cost digital platform to vehicle remarketing sector

A vehicle remarketing platform that puts buyers and sellers first by adding real value to their businesses has launched in the market.

Motom brings a low-cost digital platform to the sector and promises to reimagine how motor vehicles are wholesaled and speed up the process from hours to minutes.

CEO and co-founder Julian Humphreys said: ‘From our early research, it was clear that motor dealers are looking for a trading platform that’s not only easy to use but allows them to make buying and selling commitments in minutes rather than hours.

‘We also found that many wanted additional tools to help their businesses fight back against the wave of disruption in the sector and be assured they are dealing with an independent business.’

About Motom

Motom is a fresh technology business with big ambitions to drive fundamental change in the wholesale vehicle remarketing sector.

Built by a seasoned management team, its goal is to deliver a robust digital platform that’s interactive, engaging and intuitive to use.

Motom is backed by a team of experienced fleet, leasing and finance sector specialists, including chief executive Julian Humphreys, chief commercial officer Mel Goodliffe, chief technology officer John Leightley and chief financial officer Lisa Edwards.

