Motor Ombudsman issues warning to used car buyers as motorists turn to private sellers over dealers in bid to save money

The Motor Ombudsman has issued a warning to motorists thinking about cutting corners when buying their next used car.

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has led to some buyers to consider cheaper options when the time comes to purchase their next vehicle.

However, despite mounting costs elsewhere, the Motor Ombudsman says a used car is certainly not an area to look for quick shortcuts.

The body conducted a poll of 2,043 UK driving licence holders, which revealed that over seven in ten consumers (73 per cent) would be more likely to buy a second hand car this year rather than a new one, in order to make the most of limited cash reserves.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) of those respondents also explained that it would be their first ever experience of buying a used car.

The resounding reason for the switch was found to be concerns over rising inflation with 87 per cent admitting to being worried.

Elsewhere, 85 per cent said that rising household bills were forcing them to reconsider their options.

Almost half of those asked (44 per cent) said they were considering buying from a private seller they did not know to source their next vehicle with 34 per cent saying they believed the route to be cheaper than buying from a dealer.

However, the Motor Ombudsman has now urged extreme caution to anyone taking that approach.

Bill Fennell, managing director and chief ombudsman at the organisation, said: ‘In an era of rising bills, and increasingly stretched budgets, it can be very tempting for individuals to cut corners to make their hard-earned money go even further.

‘Even though it may be perceived by some consumers that savings can be made in the shorter term by buying from a private individual, this could prove to be a false economy, as repair bills may mount up in the longer term, and turn a car into a very expensive liability.

‘What’s more, The Motor Ombudsman would be unable to enforce any calls for help with resolving a consumer complaint if something was to go wrong after taking ownership of the vehicle.

‘Spending time doing research, and choosing an established Motor Ombudsman-accredited retailer where a used car has undergone comprehensive checks prior to sale, is absolutely key.

‘This is because, buyers will have a fully transparent view of the car’s condition and history to make a fully informed purchase, and can steer clear of any hidden and potentially costly surprises.’

The data also found that 54 per cent of those buying from a private seller would likely search for a vehicle online.

Meanwhile, 43 per cent would ask family and friends for recommendations and 39 per cent said they would check social media forums or marketplaces.

Car Dealer reported last year that one in 10 British car buyers have been victims of fraud with social media the most likely place to be scammed.