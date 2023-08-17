Motorhome dealer only has to pay back £2,000 of near-£350,000 she made from fraud

A motorhome dealer who scammed people out of almost £350,000 will only have to repay just over £2,000.

Christine Galloway, 68, was jailed for a year after pleading guilty to defrauding customers, profiting to the tune of £347,450 that she made from them, according to the Daily Record.

But the Crown has agreed to a repayment of only £2,008.75 as proceeds of her crime, the newspaper reported fiscal depute Lynn Mannion as saying at Dundee Sheriff Court, pictured, on Tuesday.

Galloway acted as a broker between 2016 and 2018 and conned motorhome owners into giving her their vehicles to sell on, but most of them either never received the money or were given a cheque that bounced.

One customer was oblivious to the fact she’d sold their motorhome until they saw it in front of them on a motorway.

The court was told she took the money to try to shore up her business, St Andrews Motorhomes, which was ailing. It eventually went into liquidation still owing people money for their motorhomes.

At an earlier hearing, Galloway, formerly of Pitscottie, Cupar, admitted fraudulently obtaining £347,450 from a dozen customers – most of whom were elderly.

In mitigation, Kelly Duling KC was quoted as telling the court: ‘The results have been devastating. She was, in a way, robbing Peter to pay Paul. She would like to issue the deepest apologies. She will be haunted by it until the day she dies.’

