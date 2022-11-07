Motorpoint gives £1,000 to hospices as it opens store in Coventry

Motorpoint has opened its 19th UK store in Coventry.

It was officially declared open by the Lord Mayor of Coventry, Cllr Kevin Maton, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

To mark the occasion, Motorpoint chief executive Mark Carpenter and Chris Goodison, retail regional director for Motorpoint Coventry, gave the store’s chosen charity The Myton Hospices a £1,000 donation.

Cllr Maton said: ‘It is always a real pleasure to see businesses investing in the city, especially as we continue our recovery from the problems of the pandemic, and Motorpoint has shown faith in Coventry.

‘The new store is a great addition to our city, and I am sure will be popular for drivers across Coventry.

‘We are very proud of our heritage as the birthplace of the British car, and the motor industry is a very important part of our future, so we are always delighted to welcome new names to our motoring family.’

He added: ‘On a personal note, I am so pleased that the new Motorpoint store is here in Meto Lakha Close. The road is named after a late friend and colleague and our city’s first female Asian city councillor and former Lady Mayoress.’

The Coventry site has space for 250 nearly new cars and vans, and Carpenter said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be opening Motorpoint Coventry.

‘At Motorpoint, we are all about delivering the very best quality for the very best price and that’s never been more important than it is now, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

‘Our ‘‘never beaten on price’’ guarantee means that whenever we open a new store, used car prices in the local area fall across the board.’

Receiving the donation, Laura Haswell, partnerships fundraiser for The Myton Hospices, said: ‘We are delighted to have the support of the new Motorpoint Coventry store and can’t thank them enough for choosing The Myton Hospices as their local charity partner.

‘This year, we need to raise £9.1m to continue providing our vital services free of charge to people in Coventry and Warwickshire living with terminal illnesses.

‘We can’t do it without the generosity of our local community, so partnerships like this one really do make a big difference.’

Pictured at top: Coventry’s Lord Mayor Cllr Kevin Maton performs the ribbon-cutting ceremony, helped by Lady Mayoress Angela Maton, left, plus Mark Carpenter and Laura Haswell