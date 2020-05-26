Motorpoint says its free home delivery service has proved a big hit – with the Fiat 500, Ford Fiesta, BMW 3 Series, Vauxhall Corsa and Nissan Juke taking the top five slots in order of popularity among buyers.

It started the complimentary service just before the lockdown, and since the restrictions came into force teams have been preparing vehicles according to Public Health England guidance ahead of delivering them.

One person who has benefited from it is Natasha Jane, of Saltash in Cornwall, who won a new Kia Ceed from in the middle of March via Motorpoint’s support for Ant ’n’ Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway ‘Win the Ads’ feature on ITV.

The lockdown meant she couldn’t go to her nearest branch to be presented with the car, so Motorpoint delivered it to her to save her having to wait for the restrictions to be fully lifted.

She said: ‘The team were able to bring my new car to me at home – which as you can imagine was fantastic news. I am genuinely over the moon!’

Mark Carpenter, chief executive of Motorpoint, said: ‘Our free home delivery service has proved extremely popular with customers looking to purchase their next car.’

Customers can still get their vehicle via Motorpoint’s contactless collection service at its branches in England and Wales if they wish.

