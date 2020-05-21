Motorpoint has launched an entirely contactless purchase process at its 13 dealerships with customers offered home delivery or contactless collection.

The listed car supermarket group gave an update to the Stock Market this morning which explained operations have been restarted.

It also revealed board members have taken a 50 per cent pay cut for the duration of the lockdown with the savings from this used to top up the salaries of the group’s employees.

Motorpoint Group CEO Mark Carpenter said: ‘The safety and welfare of our team and customers remains at the forefront of everything we do, so I am pleased that we are now able to resume a fully contactless sales and handover process.

‘The senior team have worked tirelessly to ensure we have all appropriate training, equipment and support available ahead of our site teams returning.

‘The board remains confident in the group’s robust and resilient business model during this difficult time.’

Motorpoint says it has worked hard to set up operations safely to ensure employees and customers are protected throughout the contactless sales, collections and home deliveries.

The measures include additional training, mandated use of PPE and enhancements to car cleaning and preparation.

Across the group’s sites, each of which are typically around five acres, mandatory personal distancing protocols have also been put in place.

The statement added: ‘Both Home Delivery and Click & Collect allow our customers to complete an entirely contactless purchase process, including choosing their new car, agreeing part exchange valuation, arranging finance and either collecting their new vehicle from any of our 13 retail locations or taking delivery at home, with collection of any part exchange.

‘To support customers further during this unprecedented period, the group is offering its home delivery free of charge within mainland UK.’

The changes have allowed the car supermarket to get back to work as best as possible until the government allows car showrooms to reopen. It is hoped car dealers will be allowed to reopen on June 1, although that is still unconfirmed.

