Official guidance on how dealers can get back to work has been published by industry bodies including the SMMT today.

The best-practice guidance covers the entire customer experience, from booking appointments to showroom interactions.

Test drives, click and collect, part exchanges and aftersales are all included. There is also advice on staff training, signage, sanitation and protective personal equipment (PPE).

Developed together with dealers and manufacturers, it is designed to complement government guidance for the overall UK retail sector, to help dealers of all shapes and sizes implement legal requirements as part of individual risk assessments in line with their unique business and customer needs.

Car Dealer has reported on the news a group of dealers and manufacturers were working on the guidance behind the scenes.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: ‘A healthy new car market is a barometer of a strong economy and, with mobility so crucial to our everyday lives, now is the time to allow showrooms to re-open their doors.

‘This guidance signals that automotive is ready to get back to work to support the government as it sets the wheels of the UK’s recovery in motion, drive manufacturing and help get consumers and businesses safely back on the move in the latest, cleanest, high-tech vehicles.’

The news follows the publication of government guidance to help businesses across all sectors get back to work safely.

While workshops and vehicle deliveries have been allowed to continue throughout the lockdown period, the closure of sales premises has had a devastating effect on the entire industry, with the new car market falling -97.3 per cent in April.

The automotive retail sector provides employment to more than 590,000 people and, with a turnover of around £200bn, represents one of the key sectors of the UK economy. There are more than 40m vehicles licensed in the UK, many of which may need servicing or replacing.

The guidance can be found here.