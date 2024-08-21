Motorpoint revs up YouTube strategy as it partners with racing driver Rebecca Jackson

Racing driver and TV presenter Rebecca Jackson has joined Motorpoint’s YouTube channel.

She and her production company Moving Image will work with the used car retailer’s in-house content team to review new-to-market and second-hand cars, which Motorpoint says will make it easier for people to reach an informed decision about their next car.

Boasting almost 9,000 subscribers and nearly 500,000 views a month, Motorpoint is looking to expand its YouTube channel and become a go-to resource for drivers.

Motorpoint head of content Tim Rodie, pictured above with Jackson, said: ‘We pride ourselves on our no-nonsense car reviews and always try to focus on the things that matter most to motorists – things that make a car special, any flaws and whether it will suit their lifestyle.

‘As we continue to scale up the number of reviews we publish, we’re so excited to have someone else producing content for our YouTube channel.

‘Bringing Rebecca into the mix was an absolute no-brainer. Her automotive background, knowledge and enthusiasm is exactly what we want to showcase on our channel and we’re lucky to be working with her.’

Jackson, who has more than 30,000 subscribers across her social channels, added: ‘Having watched Motorpoint’s presence on YouTube grow steadily over the past couple of years, I’m delighted to have the chance to work with the team during such an exciting period of growth.

‘I’ve always admired Motorpoint’s commitment to being the car buyer’s champion, and it’s great to see this honest and fuss-free approach translate to their video content.’

As well as investing in long-form video content, the brand has also been producing short-form videos, with its TikTok channel regularly receiving more than 100,000 views.