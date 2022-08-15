Motorpoint to continue growth with new store in Coventry due to open later this year

Motorpoint is to add to its expanding network of retail sites with a new store in Coventry later this year.

The car supermarket group will create 25 new jobs by opening new multi-million-pound premises on Jimmy Hill Way in the West Midlands city.

The site will become Motorpoint’s 18th outlet joining nearby stores in Birmingham, Oldbury and Derby.

The opening is part of a nationwide expansion for Motorpoint, which has also seen stores pop up in Portsmouth and Edinburgh in recent times.

The huge three-acre site has space for 200 vehicles, giving customers a wide choice of nearly new cars and vans to choose from in one convenient store location with 1000’s more available via Motorpoint’s online shop.

Work on the site is underway now and the new store is expected to open for business in mid-October.

Recruitment is also in progress with senior and trainee roles in sales and service, administration and vehicle preparation all available at the Coventry store.

Mark Carpenter, Motorpoint CEO said: ‘We are excited to be bringing Motorpoint to Coventry. It’s one of the best-connected cities in the UK and that means car buyers across a wide area can enjoy the many benefits Motorpoint brings to the retail market for nearly new vehicles.

‘We are focussed on giving our customers the widest possible choice for the best possible value and affordable cost and finance – that has never been more important than in today’s financial climate.’

Chris Goodison, Motorpoint Coventry’s regional retail director added: ‘We are really looking forward to opening the new store in Coventry and to be able to start meeting customers and helping them find the right car for the right price.”

‘We are extremely proud of our company culture and our record as an equal opportunities’ employer. We place great emphasis on providing an exceptional working environment where our staff enjoy a fantastic range of benefits and there is wealth of opportunity for career development and progression within Motorpoint.

‘We have a strong ethos of being part of the wider community in the areas where our stores are located; we have an active fundraising programme that supports local and national charities and events.’

Pictured: Mick Martin-Roebuck, Motorpoint’s head of property and Edem Ankutse, Motorpoint’s customer experience manager