Motorpoint expansion continues with new Edinburgh store set to create 30 jobs

Motorpoint is to open a brand new store in Edinburgh later in the year, leading to the creation of up to 30 new jobs.

The car supermarket group says its latest site will open its doors in the Scottish capital in September, following a multi-million-pound investment.

It will join the firm’s existing Scottish premises which includes a Glasgow store and a preparation centre in Motherwell.

Positions at the new site are available in sales, service, administration and vehicle preparation.

Richard Start, regional retail director at Motorpoint Edinburgh said: ‘We are excited about the opening of our new store in Edinburgh.

‘We are busy transforming the site with an extensive multi-million-pound investment to get ready for our September 2022 opening day. We are now keen to recruit team members to join us at our new Edinburgh store.

‘We are looking for up to 30 new colleagues to join our team and there’s a range of roles to apply for. We offer a great remuneration and benefits package and are looking for motivated people who want to be a part of Motorpoint’s ongoing nationwide success story.’

He added: ‘We already have a strong Motorpoint presence in Scotland with a well-established store in Glasgow and our preparation centre in Motherwell.

‘We’ve sold a car to every postcode in Scotland and are proud of our award-winning track record for delivering first class customer service.

‘We are keen to hear from people with experience from other sectors and industry including hospitality or retail, for example.’

Last month, we reported that Motorpoint had seen its pre-tax profit more than double to £21.5m in its latest set of annual accounts.

The outfit has been expanding in recent times and recently opened another new store, in Portsmouth.

Hannah Litt, Motorpoint’s head of recruitment and inclusion said: ‘We are extremely proud of our company culture and our record as an equal opportunities’ employer.

‘We have a strong focus on providing an exceptional working environment. Our staff enjoy a fantastic range of benefits and there is wealth of opportunity for career development and progression within Motorpoint.

‘We have a strong ethos of being part of the wider community in the areas where our stores are located; we have an active fundraising programme that supports local and national charities and events.’