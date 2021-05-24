Motors.co.uk launches new 10-week long multimedia radio and online campaign

Used car platform Motors.co.uk has launched a multimedia radio and online campaign to drive online sales and enquires.

Part of its multi-million pound ‘Search Less. Live More.’ brand initiative, the 10-week campaign sees Motors.co.uk sponsoring the popular Saturday morning Frank Skinner Show on Absolute Radio. It will also be the first sponsor of the comedian’s weekly Poetry Podcast.

Motors.co.uk will also sponsor Saturday Mornings with Dan Morrissey on Magic Radio.

Along with the on-air activity, both radio stations will also host dedicated branded pages on their websites offering listeners the opportunity to win £10,000 towards a car bought on Motors.co.uk.

Branded magazine content articles will also appear on the Car and Mother&Baby websites.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at Motors.co.uk and eBay Motors Group, said: ‘With automotive retailers welcoming customers back on to their forecourts, we’re delighted to partnering with so many well-loved and respected brands, including Magic Radio and Absolute Radio, to increase awareness and consideration of Motors.co.uk, especially among young families.

‘We believe that the light-hearted but thoughtful elements integrated across this campaign will act as a perfect extension of the “Search Less. Live More” campaign that we launched on TV in March, focusing on the positive, practical and emotional impact that finding the right car can have on so many facets of our lives.

‘We’re also very pleased to be the first advertising partner on Frank Skinner’s critically acclaimed poetry podcast and to be able to align our proposition with his wit, humour and intelligence.’