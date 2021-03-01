Motors.co.uk will launch a major TV advertising campaign this month, it has announced.

The firm says the campaign is part of eBay Motors Group’s ‘continued investment and commitment to meet consumer needs and drive response for dealer partners’.

A total of four creatives will be rolled out and will air across ITV, Sky and Channel 4 from March 22.

The return to TV saw Motors.co.uk work with London-based creative agency Brave and the acclaimed film directors D.A.R.Y.L at Pulse Films, the team behind recent campaigns for Rightmove, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘We’re delighted to be returning to television as part of an extensive multimedia marketing campaign for Motors.co.uk focusing on how the right car has such a positive practical and emotional impact on so many facets of our lives.

‘The campaign also highlights our investment in evolving the onsite experience by empowering visitors to search less and live more, through making it as easy as possible to find the car that works for them from our network of dealer partners.’

Motors.co.uk says the cross-platform campaign will launch on TV supported by activity across video on demand, digital and display followed by ‘an exciting radio and digital audio partnership launching in May 2021’.