Motors.co.uk to be the headline sponsor of new Paul O’Grady show on ITV

Used car platform Motors.co.uk is putting its name to top broadcaster Paul O’Grady’s forthcoming new show for ITV as part of a multi-million-pound investment in TV advertising.

It will be the headline sponsor of Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up this autumn, featuring prominently each week during the commercial breaks of the show’s six-week run. The sponsorship deal also includes a Christmas special.

Specially shot idents will adopt the programme’s format but with car owners facing humorous questions.

O’Grady’s family entertainment show will see celebrities pitting themselves against each other to find out what the public really thinks of them. A start date is yet to be confirmed.

The TV advertising will see the third wave of its ‘Search Less. Live More’ brand campaign. Its latest television activity began this month with the second burst of the campaign, which first aired in March.

Earlier this year, Motors.co.uk also ran a 10-week radio and online campaign as part of the same initiative.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at Motors.co.uk, said: ‘We’re excited to be the headline sponsor of Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up, which will present the Motors.co.uk branding to millions of viewers on primetime national television.

‘We believe the sponsorship campaign will help increase awareness, recall and consideration for Motors.co.uk and will also work as a great way to follow on from the latest TV burst of our “Search Less, Live More” brand campaign.

‘The show’s premise reinforces our belief in finding the right car to fit your life, and we believe this clear messaging will resonate with car buyers across the country.’