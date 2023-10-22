Motorway changes time of its daily sales to help make the process more convenient for dealers

Motorway has announced a change in the hours of its daily sales in a bid to make the process more convenient for dealers.

Since its inception, Motorway’s popular daily sale have seen dealers given access to preview stock from 7pm the night before the sale, before the cars went live at 8am the following morning.

The preview stage allowed retailers to select and save the vehicles that wanted to bid on in the following day’s sale, but the hours have now been tweaked following feedback from dealer partners.

From Wednesday (Oct 18) the used car marketplace has been enabling dealers to start placing bids from 7pm the night before, with the final hammer coming down at 3:30pm the following day.

Bosses say the change will give dealers more time to bid and make it easier than ever to secure stock when convenient to them.

Dealers can also make the most of Motorway’s proxy bidding feature alongside this new earlier live sale time.

Proxy bidding allows dealers to set a maximum bid for a vehicle during the sale, automatically bidding on their behalf in increments of £50 so they can be sure they never overpay to secure a vehicle.

Oliver Grummell, commercial director, Motorway, said: ‘Thanks to the open and honest relationship we have with our dealer partners, they regularly provide us with valuable feedback on how we can improve their experience.

‘And in turn, we can act quickly to make improvements to our platform to do just that. In this case, it’s extending the hours of our live sale to better suit our dealers’ schedule.

‘We know that some of our dealers like to get ahead and review cars the night before the sale starts. Those dealers have been asking us to enable them to bid the night before as well, so that’s exactly what we’ve enabled.

‘And coupled with our proxy bidding feature, our smart tech can do the heavy lifting for them, without ever over-bidding. This is just one of the ways we are laser-focused on making the dealer experience even better at Motorway.’