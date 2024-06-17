Motorway launches latest TV ad campaign for UEFA Euro 2024 competition

Used car marketplace Motorway has launched its latest ad campaign that looks set to star in one of this year’s biggest sporting competitions.

Created by its in-house brand marketing team and produced by RSA Films, the TV campaign celebrates the relationship between a father and son, as the son reaches a coming-of-age moment – passing his driving test.

The 30-second slot made its debut during the opening fixture of Euro 2024, which saw Scotland take on host Germany. According to ITV, it attracted an average audience viewing figure of 10.4m.

Motorway says the media buy includes several high-profile Euros matches across June and July, as the company looks to capitalise on the tournament.

The Motorway business model connects car owners directly with its network of more than 5,000 car dealers, which allows the seller to get more money for their vehicle than when opting to sell with rival sites, it says.

To make this point, Motorway created an advert that highlights one of its customer’s real-life selling journeys.

In this case, it sees Graham putting his pride and joy up for sale so he can fund a smaller, more suitable car for his 17-year-old son, who recently passed his driving test.

The ad shows that thanks to selling with Motorway, Graham is able to secure more for his vehicle and uses the leftover funds to shore up his son’s savings account.

In addition to the television commercials, Motorway’s through-the-line campaign includes radio and social media.

Rachael Halliday, brand marketing director at Motorway, said: ‘Selling a much-loved car can be an emotional journey, but knowing you can get the best price for it makes the process easier.

‘With the UK’s used car market rising by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2024, the aim of this high-reach campaign is to drive more car owners to sell their car on Motorway, providing dealers with even greater numbers of private quality stock.’