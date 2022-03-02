Motorway signs partnership with Autovia to help provide more quality used car stock for dealers

Used car marketplace Motorway has signed a partnership deal with Autovia that it says will see it connect with millions of car owners via the UK’s biggest motoring titles.

Car owners visiting any of the automotive content and commerce growth platform’s media brands, such as Auto Express, evo, Car Buyer, DrivingElectric, Car Throttle and Octane, will see ‘Sell Your Car’ placements encouraging them to click through to Motorway.

The partnership is part of a strategy to increase awareness of Motorway among car owners and increase the amount of quality stock on the platform for dealers to buy.

Motorway sales director James Bush said: ‘This strategic partnership with Autovia is a fantastic addition to our other established partnerships and represents another big step towards building a better used car market for everyone.

‘It will allow us to reach even more car owners to tell them about an easier way to sell their car through Motorway, whilst continuing to support dealers in providing them with even greater quality stock without leaving their home or office.’

John Webb, managing director for demand generation at Autovia, added: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with a like-minded company in Motorway to offer even more support and value to our audiences as we continue to guide them through their car-selling and buying journeys.

‘Motorway provides a great way for our audiences to sell their cars quickly and easily, whilst giving them the best chance to get a great price.

‘It also further emphasises our philosophy of supporting dealers as they navigate this rapidly evolving automotive landscape.’