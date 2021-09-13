Motorway stock levels soar as used cars become UK’s hottest property

Forget politics, forget Love Island, forget the weather. What’s hot right now is used cars and they’re on everyone’s lips wherever you go.

Whether people are talking about selling their car, finding their next one to buy or simply how much they are going up in value, used cars have never been so on-trend.

While we’ve seen a lot of talk across the industry that sourcing good stock is hard and that dealers can’t afford to be picky right now, they can certainly be picky with Motorway!

We are currently flush with some of the best cars we have ever seen, and in huge volume too. Consumers have been flocking to our platform over the summer months to sell their cars fast and 100 per cent online.

Whether they are looking to upgrade their car ahead of October’s ULEZ changes or just sense their current car is hot property right now, we have seen more stock than ever before go live in our daily auctions, and the numbers just keep on growing month on month.

From hatchbacks, saloons and supercars to EVs and SUVs, with prices ranging from £2k to £200k, there really is something for everyone right now.

Last month, we saw a 2021 Ford Kuga ST-Line in EcoBlue that had only done 2,600 miles go for £31,284.

Highly specced, it had a Bang & Olufsen sound system, panoramic sunroof and technology pack, so it was little wonder it went for five per cent over CAP.

Other hot motors included a three-year-old Porsche 911 Turbo S with just 7,000 miles on the clock that went for four per cent over CAP at £123,645 and an Audi R8 from this year with only 500 miles that went for £104,645.

Dealers also went head to head to secure a stunning 2020 BMW X5 Sport that had only done 2,525 miles and included a Harmon Kardon sound system, head-up display and various other upgrades. This car went for seven per cent over CAP at £58,309.

We sell about 90 per cent of the stock that comes on to our platform every day too, which works out at more than 400 vehicles sold daily – suffice to say, there’s a cornucopia of fresh stock constantly available.

Our dealers know they can count on the privately owned cars they see in these auctions to be of the highest quality too – in terms of spec, mileage and service history.

It’s no wonder everything we put for sale at the moment is flying out of the door.

What makes our stock stand out even more is that each vehicle is privately owned and sold direct from the seller, so the prices our dealers pay in our daily sales offer excellent value and capitalise on this efficiency.

No middlemen take a cut, and the price agreed is completely transparent and leaves everyone happy. Dealers get high-margin stock and sellers get a better price. It’s the Motorway way.

Our growth has been steadily increasing throughout 2021.

From the great reputation we have carved out among consumers for finding them the best deal (all 100 per cent online and from the safety of their home) to our recent TV ad campaign – which you can see at the top of this story and puts our dealers centre stage – we have doubled stock volume since the start of the year.

We are now a team of more than 200 people – all obsessed with helping both consumers and dealers get the best possible deal and service.

Summer may now be over but the sun is still very much shining on the used car industry, and we don’t think it’s ready to set soon. The used car market’s time is now and may the good times last!

If you need more stock for your dealership, Motorway has hundreds of exclusive, privately owned used vehicles to buy every day – sign up to Motorway here.