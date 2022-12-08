Neil McCue, Snows – Dealers’ Dealer of the Year Winner 2022

Our Dealers’ Dealer of the Year Award is always one of the most hotly-contested prizes at the Used Car Awards and this year was no different.

The trophy is extra special as it is our only award voted for by the dealers, reflecting the esteem and respect the winner enjoys throughout the industry.

There can be no doubt that our two highly commended finishers – Robin Luscombe and Jamie Caple – rank among the very best the automotive world has to offer but there could only be one winner.

This year, the prestigious gong was awarded to Neil McCue, chief operating officer of Snows Motor Group.

McCue has been with Snows for almost 20 years and has been in his current role for the past eight.

Reacting to the win, he told Car Dealer: ‘Wow! This is totally unexpected but I am very grateful to have been nominated – what a lovely trophy to win!

‘It’s wonderful to learn I have the respect of fellow dealers in the industry. We’re all in the same business, we all work really hard together, so to win this is a fantastic achievement and I’m really proud.

‘However, I don’t regard this as an award that’s personal to me; it’s about our team of people – all members of staff across every area of our fantastic business. They all work incredibly hard and I’m grateful to work for a company like Snows.’

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors

Neil McCue, Snows

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors

Snows recently announced a huge rise in profits for 2021, in financial results published via Companies House.

McCue was right at the heart of that growth and James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, believes he was a worthy winner of the Dealers’ Dealer award.

He said: ‘Dealers’ Dealer is one of the most coveted awards of the night as it’s decided by nominations from fellow dealers in the industry.

‘Neil is a man who is clearly respected throughout the used car industry and within Snows Motor Group itself. I offer him hearty congratulations and it was great to see him on stage collecting this well-deserved honour.’

Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, Mike Brewer, added: ‘Nice work, Neil! Snows are playing a blinder at the moment.

‘The company is going from strength to strength and it’s all down to the efforts of Neil and his hard-working colleagues.’

Snows, which has been celebrating its sixtieth anniversary this year, operates 52 franchised dealerships, five approved service centres and 12 multi-franchise used car centres.

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below

Main image: Neil McCue, chief operating officer at Snows Motor Group (centre) with Dylan Haskell, chief revenue officer at GardX (left) and Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer (right).