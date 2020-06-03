New car registrations for May are expected to be down by as much as 85 per cent when they are released at 9am tomorrow (June 4).

Car executives and dealer group bosses Car Dealer Magazine has spoken to today have reported they expect new car registrations to be down by around that figure.

In April, new car sales fell a whopping 97.3 per cent which wasn’t unexpected as dealerships were closed due to the lockdown. Just 4,321 cars were sold.

However, in May some businesses started back up by offering home deliveries and latterly click and collect for customers. This meant some could start registering and delivering cars sold in March and during the lockdown.

‘We started to deliver some cars in May but this was towards the end of the month and nowhere near what we would do normally,’ said one car dealer boss.

The figures for April and May are largely irrelevant as they do not represent the state of the market – as the SMMT monthly registrations usually do. They are simply telling us what we already knew – that car dealers were closed.

Whatever May’s figures look like, what will be more telling will be the registrations for June. With dealers opening for business on Monday they have a full month to deliver cars and assess what demand will be like for new cars going forward.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader expects May’s new car registration figures to be low.

He said: ‘With retailer forecourts across the UK shut for the duration of May it comes as little surprise that we are low on new car registrations.

‘Now that retailers in England have reopened there’s huge opportunity for the industry to help kick-start the country’s wider economy. The market was paused, not stopped. And now, it’s clearly re-starting.’

Plummer said that even though consumers weren’t buying they were still browsing and the Auto Trader audience is now back up to pre-Covid-19 levels.

He said: ‘This suggests there’s a lot of pent up demand. Encouragingly, consumer demand for brand new cars reached record levels on Auto Trader on the day showrooms in England reopened – a 158 per cent increase.

‘It reassuringly demonstrates strong consumer confidence to purchase a brand new car. To complement that, we’ve also seen a 56 per cent increase in the number of new cars advertised on Auto Trader with over 50,000 new cars now advertised.’

The SMMT new car registrations for May are released at 9am on Thursday.

