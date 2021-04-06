New car registrations rose by 11.5 per cent last month compared to March 2020, latest figures show.

Data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders today (Apr 6) reveal 283,964 cars were registered during the month, up 11.5 per cent on March 2020.

It’s the first time registrations have grown since August 2020, but March 2021’s figures are still -36.9 per cent adrift from 10-year March average of 450,189 registrations.

The SMMT says for the sector to return to its pre-pandemic levels, around 8,300 new cars will need to be registered every single trading day for the rest of the year.

By comparison, it said, the industry has averaged around 7,400 a day during the past decade and current levels are closer to 5,600 a day.

The body says showrooms opening next week will allow an opportunity for dealers to recover some of the £22.2bn lost in turnover since March 2020.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘The past year has been the toughest in modern history and the automotive sector has, like many others, been hit hard.

‘However, with showrooms opening in less than a week, there is optimism that consumer confidence – and hence the market – will return.

‘We know we will see record breaking growth next month given April 2020 was a washout, but a strong and sustainable market is possible if customers are attracted to the choice and competitive offer the industry is able to provide within the safest of showroom environments.

‘New plug-in models are already helping drive a recovery but to convince more retail consumers to make the switch, they must be assured these new technologies will be convenient for their driving needs and that means, above all, that the charging infrastructure is there where they need it, and when they need it.’

Plug-in vehicles reached their highest ever volume in March 2021. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) took a combined market share of 13.9 per cent, up from 7.3 per cent last year as the number of models available to customers increased from 72 to 116.

Registrations of BEVs increased by 88.2 per cent to 22,003 units, while PHEVs rose by 152.2 per cent to 17,330. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) also rose 42 per cent to reach 21,599 registrations.

The Vauxhall Corsa, meanwhile, was March’s best-seller and returned to the top of the table – it also leads the year-to-date figures.