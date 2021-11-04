New car registrations slumped by nearly 25 per cent in October, but plug-in cars provided some positivity

New car registrations fell by around a quarter in October, new data shows.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows 106,265 units were registered during the month, down by 24.6 per cent on October 2020, making it the worst performing October since 1991.

The SMMT has again revised its full-year forecast downwards due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and tax rises – it’s now down by 8.8 per cent to 1.66m units.

It means 2021 would finish 1.9 per cent or some 30,000 units up on 2020, but some 650,000 units down on 2019’s pre-pandemic 2.3m performance.

Uptake for pure-electrics equalled their September market share of 15.2 per cent with 16,155 units, while plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) grew to 7.9 per cent or 8,382 units.

It means cars with plugs now account for 16.6 per cent of all new car registrations in 2021.

Add in a further 9.1 per cent from hybrid electric vehicles, it means that 25.7 per cent, or more than a quarter of the new car market, has been electrified year-to-date.

All car segments fell, except the ‘Mini’ category.

The Volkswagen Polo was October’s best-selling car, while for the second month running, the Ford Fiesta didn’t appear in the top 10.

The Vauxhall Corsa remains the year-to-date best-seller, followed by the Volkswagen Golf and Polo. The Fiesta has slipped to fifth place, just a few units ahead of its Puma sister car.

The SMMT did issue some positivity, however, saying that it expects 1.96m new car registrations next year, driven primarily by demand for plug-in vehicles, which are expected to outsell diesels and mild-hybrid diesels.

SMMT chief Mike Hawes said: ‘The current performance reflects the challenging supply constraints, with the industry battling against semiconductor shortages and increasingly strong economic headwinds as inflation rises, taxes increase and consumer confidence has weakened.

‘Electrified vehicles, however, continue to buck the trend, with almost one in six new cars registered this year capable of zero-emission motoring, growth that is fundamental to the UK’s ability to hit its net zero targets.

‘With next year looking brighter, and even more new models expected, the continuation of this transition will depend on the preservation of incentives that overcome the affordability barrier, and the ability of the public and private sectors to increase public on street charging to allay EV driver concerns.’