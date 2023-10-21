New car sales manager at Stoke Audi could prove to be a ‘handy’ appointment by Swansway

Swansway Motor Group believes it has appointed a ‘handy’ operator to head up its sales team at Stoke Audi.

Simon Handy takes the role of general sales manager at the dealership, having previously worked as a new car sales manager with Jardine.

That position saw him manage one of the group’s Audi dealerships, giving him close up experience with the brand.

The new role will see Handy oversee a talented team at the showroom and be responsible for providing an ‘excellent customer experience’.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: ‘So far it has been brilliant, the team are receptive and have helped me to settle in, while getting accustomed to how I work.

‘I really benefited from the company induction, meeting the likes of Marc Evans (group sales training manager) was helpful and we’re working well.’

Neil Rimmer, head of business at Stoke Audi, added: ‘We were initially attracted by Simons’ previous Audi management experience and in addition, his mentoring and coaching skills had shone through during our discussions.

‘Since starting he has fit in well with the rest of the team and instantly taken to the way that we do things at Swansway.

‘Simon has also brought with him plenty of additional processes and new ideas that have worked well for him previously that will be beneficial to the team, the dealership and its customers going forward.’

Prior to working for Jardine, Handy spent almost eight years with Renault Retail Group, having previously had a stint with Hylton Peugeot.