New car showroom gets green light in Morecambe as council gives thumbs up to prososals

A new car showroom and car wash are to be built on the Lancashire coast after planners gave the green light to proposals.

Planners at Lancaster City Council agreed to the plans for four new buildings on Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe at a meeting held earlier this week.

The designs includes accommodating 30 employment units including a new car showroom, car wash and valeting buildings, together with construction of new roads, parking, boundary enclosures, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

The proposals also include the instillation of 18 new EV charging points to help make electric car ownership easier for nearby residents.

The new build relates to an area that is mostly undeveloped and is located north of the Mellishaw Lane.

The site is currently home to Cox Motor Group’s AutoMart dealership, although the business is presently housed in a temporary building.

The council’s planning report shows that the car sales and valet building are a single storey and it has been proposed that a new access road from the B5273 to Golf Drive as well as new parking areas and a pumping station.

A design and access statement from the plans said: ‘The new car showroom is within the site area of the present Lancaster Volkswagen curtilage and will replace the present Automart sales which is housed in a temporary building.’

The statement added: ‘The new car sales building will house Automart plus two further car brands.’

An air quality assessment was submitted to show the worst-case impact of development increasing vehicle movements by three per cent and HGV by 5.6 per cent depending on the usage occupying storage and units.

The proposal states that a total of 18 electric vehicle charging points are to be installed, which should help with air quality impacts once the site has been constructed.

