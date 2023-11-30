New Dacia Duster has hybrid technology plus more sustainable materials

Dacia has unveiled a new-look Duster that boasts efficiency-boosting hybrid technology plus new ‘green’ materials.

The third generation of the SUV Duster has an eye-catching new design, including much sharper headlights than on the previous model, while Dacia’s new logo is at the front and back.

The rear is much different to its predecessor, with distinctive lights that appear to wrap around the sides of the car.

Many classic Duster off-road hallmarks are still present, including front and rear skid plates plus wheel arch surrounds, which are now made from a material called Starkle that’s up to 20 per cent recycled.

Inside is a new 10.1-inch infotainment screen that’s been placed towards the driver, making it easier to operate when on the move.

A seven-inch digital dashboard is also included on all models, while wireless smartphone charging comes as standard on more premium specifications.

The new Duster is underpinned by the CMF-B platform that’s already on the latest Sandero and Jogger models.

It lets the Duster use more efficient engines than before, with a Hybrid 140 setup as the headline powertrain, which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors to offer 20% less fuel consumption versus a standard engine setup.

A 1.2-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid will also be offered, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox in all versions, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup that can cut CO2 emissions by 10 per cent compared with a traditional internal combustion engine, according to Dacia.

Dacia will continue to offer the Duster with an alternative ‘bi-fuel’ setup that blends petrol and LPG power.

The two tanks hold 100 litres between them – 50 petrol and 50 LPG – which can drive the Duster for up to 808 miles. The LPG tank is also under the boot floor, so luggage space remains unaffected, too.

Dacia has yet to announce any pricing information for the new Duster but customers can register their interest on its website.